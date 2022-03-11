$0.17 EPS Expected for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CURO Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.17. CURO Group posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. CURO Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $224.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CURO Group in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

CURO traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $11.63. 92,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,275. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average is $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 2.69. CURO Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.14, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CURO Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 975,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after acquiring an additional 27,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CURO Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 34,314 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in CURO Group during the second quarter worth approximately $323,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in CURO Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CURO Group by 45.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

About CURO Group (Get Rating)

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

