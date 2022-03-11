$0.18 EPS Expected for Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Weber’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Weber will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Weber.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.78 million. Weber’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WEBR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Weber from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Weber from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Shares of WEBR opened at $10.57 on Friday. Weber has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $20.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

In related news, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan T. Congalton purchased 10,000 shares of Weber stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEBR. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,670,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new position in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $983,000. Institutional investors own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

