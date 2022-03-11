-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Celcuity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Celcuity posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($2.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($3.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Celcuity.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELC opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. Celcuity has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $33.01. The stock has a market cap of $140.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average is $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 32.30, a current ratio of 32.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in Celcuity by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 920,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,568,000 after buying an additional 49,497 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Celcuity by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 460,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after buying an additional 27,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Celcuity by 41.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 126,682 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 34.6% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 294,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 75,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity in the second quarter worth $6,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

