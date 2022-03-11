$0.64 EPS Expected for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.63. Silicon Laboratories reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $208.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.15 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 258.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLAB. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.67.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $140.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.35 and a 200-day moving average of $170.37. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $120.15 and a 1-year high of $211.98.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $155,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total value of $155,768.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 23.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 218.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 43,005 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

