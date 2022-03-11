$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Equity Residential posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The business had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank raised Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.59.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $99,323.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in Equity Residential by 13.4% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 28,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Equity Residential by 7.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,736,000 after acquiring an additional 10,260 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the third quarter worth $1,190,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Equity Residential by 3.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 66,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 774.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQR traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.80. The company had a trading volume of 931,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,940. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $93.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 68.08%.

