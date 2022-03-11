$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $1.06. First Financial posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.52). First Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 9.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial during the third quarter worth $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Financial during the third quarter worth $84,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial in the third quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 121.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $45.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.73. First Financial has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $47.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.76.

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

