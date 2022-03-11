-$1.12 EPS Expected for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($1.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.68). Kemper posted earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 185.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to $2.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $6.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of KMPR traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $52.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,025. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is -63.27%.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kemper by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

