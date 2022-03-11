$1.60 EPS Expected for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.60 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the lowest is $1.53. EnPro Industries posted earnings of $1.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $280.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $139,027.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $1,076,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NPO traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.75. The company had a trading volume of 923 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,716. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $79.80 and a 12 month high of $117.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

