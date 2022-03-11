$1.60 EPS Expected for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

Analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.60 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the lowest is $1.53. EnPro Industries posted earnings of $1.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $280.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $139,027.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $1,076,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NPO traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.75. The company had a trading volume of 923 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,716. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $79.80 and a 12 month high of $117.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnPro Industries (NPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO)

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.