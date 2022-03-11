13,553 Shares in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Coty by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 601,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 55,768 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,001,000 after purchasing an additional 266,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,183,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 64,377 shares during the last quarter. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COTY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.71 and a beta of 2.49. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bretten Gordon Von acquired 12,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $97,525.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

