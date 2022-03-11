$146.49 Million in Sales Expected for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) will announce $146.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.93 million and the highest is $151.00 million. PTC Therapeutics posted sales of $117.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year sales of $710.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $698.12 million to $741.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $878.80 million, with estimates ranging from $857.00 million to $910.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.08 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 97.27% and a negative return on equity of 351.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.44.

PTC Therapeutics stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.26. The company had a trading volume of 558,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.27 and its 200-day moving average is $39.30. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.48.

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $28,774.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $29,121.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,174. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 8.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

