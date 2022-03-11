$178.35 Million in Sales Expected for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) will post sales of $178.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $186.70 million and the lowest is $173.00 million. Eastern Bankshares posted sales of $155.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year sales of $719.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $708.20 million to $740.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $777.06 million, with estimates ranging from $764.95 million to $787.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $171.44 million during the quarter.

EBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,413. Eastern Bankshares has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $23.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average of $20.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $364,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBC. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in Eastern Bankshares by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

