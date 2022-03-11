$19.02 Million in Sales Expected for Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) will report $19.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.76 million and the lowest is $18.28 million. Blade Air Mobility posted sales of $9.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full year sales of $32.45 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $176.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Blade Air Mobility.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 54.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 286,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,042. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.58. Blade Air Mobility has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The company has a market cap of $491.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of -0.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 24.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 2.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 113,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 127.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 1,116.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

About Blade Air Mobility (Get Rating)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blade Air Mobility (BLDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.