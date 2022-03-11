23,889 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Purchased by Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 23,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000. Emerson Electric accounts for about 2.0% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,081,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $86.72 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.98%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.