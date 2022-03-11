26,100 Shares in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 340.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,055,000 after purchasing an additional 153,140 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,096,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Bruker by 236,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,082 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BRKR. StockNews.com cut Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $66.35 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $59.83 and a 1 year high of $92.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.53 and its 200-day moving average is $77.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Bruker had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.99%.

In other news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

