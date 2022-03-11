29,301 Shares in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGI. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 19.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 721,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 118,690 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 12.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 328,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 36,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MoneyGram International by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,492,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,048,000 after buying an additional 133,250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MoneyGram International by 18.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 76,949 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MoneyGram International by 396.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 299,258 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGI. TheStreet raised MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ MGI opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $978.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 1.33. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $12.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.07.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $324.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

In related news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $230,224.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $94,162.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,707 shares of company stock valued at $327,237 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MoneyGram International (Get Rating)

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.