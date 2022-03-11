$3.29 Billion in Sales Expected for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) This Quarter

Analysts expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.39 billion. LKQ reported sales of $3.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year sales of $13.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.38 billion to $13.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $14.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Barrington Research downgraded LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 241.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of LKQ by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,284,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,809. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

