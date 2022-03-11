303,307 Shares in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 303,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.12% of Uranium Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $5.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -86.83 and a beta of 2.06. Uranium Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.79.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

UEC has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

