3,500 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 502,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,645,000 after purchasing an additional 34,387 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLY stock opened at $92.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.76 and a 200 day moving average of $96.29. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.38 and a 1 year high of $105.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

