35,919 Shares in Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.35% of Yumanity Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 88,425.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $106,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 2,000.1% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 304,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 289,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 16.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Yumanity Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

YMTX stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56.

About Yumanity Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.