$4.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $4.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.48 and the highest is $4.92. Westlake Chemical reported earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year earnings of $16.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.08 to $19.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $14.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.71 to $17.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The company’s revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

WLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

NYSE:WLK traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,267. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $118.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.64%.

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $315,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $469,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,982,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,715,000 after purchasing an additional 64,902 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 12,645 shares during the period.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

