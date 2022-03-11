$4.92 Million in Sales Expected for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) to post $4.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.33 million and the lowest is $500,000.00. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $13.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.70 million to $20.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.75 million, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $9.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.
Shares of NASDAQ PHAS opened at $1.08 on Friday. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.60.
About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor, pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.
