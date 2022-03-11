$480.41 Million in Sales Expected for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) will post sales of $480.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $498.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $462.40 million. Quaker Chemical reported sales of $429.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $447.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.69 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,664,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 24.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock traded down $5.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.27. 41,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,457. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Quaker Chemical has a one year low of $168.56 and a one year high of $276.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

