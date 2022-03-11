5,203 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Purchased by Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in 3M by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.71.

MMM stock traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,148,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. 3M has a 1 year low of $139.74 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.62.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

