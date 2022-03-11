528 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Acquired by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Moody’s by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.
In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Moody’s stock traded down $9.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $304.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $340.83 and its 200 day moving average is $368.25. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $286.12 and a one year high of $407.94.
Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.77%.
Moody’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.
