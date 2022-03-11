5,400 Shares in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the third quarter worth about $556,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,240,000.

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.42.

