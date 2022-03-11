62,000 Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIACA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 6,745.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after buying an additional 140,783 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after buying an additional 83,415 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 81,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after buying an additional 44,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,397,000. 0.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIACA opened at $36.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.41. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.18 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

