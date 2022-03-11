64,515 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Acquired by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 64,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,000. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises 0.8% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

NYSE BAH opened at $83.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.52. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $91.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.05%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

