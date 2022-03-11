67,000 Shares in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 67,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.86% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,007,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,232,000 after buying an additional 2,807,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,531,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,310,000 after buying an additional 702,303 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 259.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,447,000 after buying an additional 3,255,421 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,657,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,711,000 after buying an additional 450,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,326,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,968,000 after purchasing an additional 449,059 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

XRT opened at $75.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.51. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $69.98 and a 1-year high of $104.31.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.