7,198 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Acquired by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Dentgroup LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period.

VOT traded down $4.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.58. 130,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,681. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $199.72 and a 1 year high of $265.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

