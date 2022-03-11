7,838 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Bought by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,891,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $666,080,000 after purchasing an additional 836,350 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 312.8% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $571,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673,391 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 420.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $451,997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,404,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 191,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 52.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,107,646 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $363,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,233 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $30.88. The company had a trading volume of 502,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,020,320. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $61.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.03 and a beta of 1.32.
About Uber Technologies
Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.
