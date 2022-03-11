8,000 Shares in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Purchased by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Mplx by 42.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,611,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,524 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Mplx by 9.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,084,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,801,000 after purchasing an additional 261,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Mplx by 52.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,475,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,492,000 after purchasing an additional 848,900 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Mplx by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,297,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,948,000 after purchasing an additional 17,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RR Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,995,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mplx alerts:

Shares of Mplx stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $33.45. 34,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,589,391. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.69. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Mplx’s payout ratio is 98.60%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

In other news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $924,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Mplx Profile (Get Rating)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.