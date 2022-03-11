94,447 Shares in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 94,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 1,019.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,683,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639,425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,284,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,046 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,639,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,614 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,884,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 4,887,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

In other news, insider Bretten Gordon Von bought 12,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $97,525.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

COTY opened at $8.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.71 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $11.12.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 2.69%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COTY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson upgraded Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

About Coty (Get Rating)

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.