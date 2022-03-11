$946.43 Million in Sales Expected for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) will post sales of $946.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mattel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $897.20 million and the highest is $981.00 million. Mattel reported sales of $874.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year sales of $5.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 16.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on MAT shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mattel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

MAT traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.63. 3,048,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,846,981. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Mattel has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $25.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.47.

In other Mattel news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mattel by 22.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Mattel by 54.8% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Mattel by 16.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

