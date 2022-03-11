A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management cut its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the period. A. O. Smith accounts for about 1.0% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,823,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,426,000 after acquiring an additional 43,806 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,766,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,478 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,412,000 after purchasing an additional 104,351 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 1,774,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,754,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Shares of AOS stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $67.31. 2,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,210. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $60.39 and a twelve month high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

