Abacus Planning Group Inc. Acquires 600 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,843 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.43. The stock had a trading volume of 159,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,629,957. The stock has a market cap of $129.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $47.85 and a 52 week high of $104.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,318 shares of company stock worth $23,660,545 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

