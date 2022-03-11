Abacus Planning Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 34,813 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth $171,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.00.

JLL traded up $2.88 on Friday, hitting $221.72. 904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,533. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $167.06 and a 52 week high of $275.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

