Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $207,000 Stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $430,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,653 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 334,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 126,029 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,013,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

Black Stone Minerals stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,878. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.41. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 29.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.00%.

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

