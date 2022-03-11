Abacus Planning Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Dover by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Dover by 361.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dover by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.08.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DOV traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,293. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.68 and a 200 day moving average of $168.45. Dover Co. has a one year low of $132.46 and a one year high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

Dover Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.