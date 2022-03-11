Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend by 7.2% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE AWP opened at $6.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $6.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares in the last quarter.

About Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

