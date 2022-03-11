Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Short Interest Down 91.7% in February

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the February 13th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AABVF opened at $0.09 on Friday. Aberdeen International has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12.

Aberdeen International Company Profile

Aberdeen International, Inc is an investment company and merchant bank, which focuses on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It aims to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued high-quality resources.

