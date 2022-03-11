Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Short Interest Down 91.7% in February

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the February 13th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS AABVF opened at $0.09 on Friday. Aberdeen International has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12.
Aberdeen International Company Profile (Get Rating)
