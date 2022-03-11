Absher Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Absher Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.25. 51,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,211,445. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.63 and a 200-day moving average of $101.98.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 79.92%.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $110,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,181 shares of company stock worth $2,404,906 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

