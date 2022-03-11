Absher Wealth Management LLC Sells 524 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Absher Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 530.00 to 585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.00.

Shares of NVO traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.98. 66,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,737. The stock has a market cap of $240.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.27. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.741 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.