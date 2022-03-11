Absher Wealth Management LLC Sells 691 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Absher Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 2.8% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $16,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $6.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.45. 220,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,446,881. The stock has a market cap of $169.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.42 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.21.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

