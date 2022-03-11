Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $1.52 Million Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,521 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after buying an additional 2,776,356 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after buying an additional 2,639,529 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $523,687,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,294,000 after buying an additional 1,357,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,366,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $808,030,000 after buying an additional 1,199,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $195.21 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.11 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $531.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $263.78 and a 200 day moving average of $315.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $61,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,119 shares of company stock worth $1,822,858. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

