Abundance Wealth Counselors Invests $835,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB opened at $235.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.75. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $216.77 and a 52-week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

