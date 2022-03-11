Abundance Wealth Counselors Takes $1.73 Million Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000. J. M. Smucker makes up approximately 0.4% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 254.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $128.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.11. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $145.82. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.31.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SJM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.58.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

