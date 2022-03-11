Abundance Wealth Counselors Takes $571,000 Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 0.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of ABB by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 0.9% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 9.7% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 2.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABB shares. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. HSBC lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.12.

NYSE ABB opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $30.07 and a 52 week high of $39.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. ABB had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

About ABB (Get Rating)

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

