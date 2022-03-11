ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock Price Up 11.8%

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating)’s share price rose 11.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.16 and last traded at $26.16. Approximately 9,972 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,368,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

ACAD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.94.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.81.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,042 shares of company stock valued at $167,600 in the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,352,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,256,000 after purchasing an additional 750,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,511,000 after purchasing an additional 143,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,951,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after purchasing an additional 22,727 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,972,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 167.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,231,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,526,000 after acquiring an additional 771,450 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

