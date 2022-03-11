AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACRX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.35. 25,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,217. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71. The company has a market cap of $41.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.74.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.
