AcuityAds (TSE:AT) PT Lowered to C$6.00

AcuityAds (TSE:AT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 112.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AT. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on AcuityAds from C$13.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AcuityAds in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a C$6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Desjardins lowered AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.88.

AcuityAds stock traded down C$0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$2.82. 1,091,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$171.00 million and a PE ratio of 12.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.99. AcuityAds has a fifty-two week low of C$2.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.61.

In other AcuityAds news, Director Tal Hayek acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.89 per share, with a total value of C$97,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,692,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,275,870.23. Also, Senior Officer Joe Ontman bought 32,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,981.65. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,685,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,670,649.35.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

